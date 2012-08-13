Dear Florida Seniors: You Should Be THRILLED By Paul Ryan

Photo: Flickr / RRRPhotos

Paul Ryan is committed to radically changing Medicare into a voucher program, and Democrats are hoping that they can turn this fact into an issue that destroys Romney’s chances in Florida, a state filled with entitlement-happy seniors that is a must win for the Republicans.But if Florida seniors were thinking rationally and self-interestedly, this Democratic attack would flop.



Paul Ryan is proposing no changes to Medicare for another 10 years, so anyone currently 55 or older wouldn’t be affected at all.

And if you assume that the law won’t get passed for a couple years, you can safely assume this issue is 100% irrelevant to anyone 53 or older.

The distinguishing characteristic of Florida is old people, but if the law doesn’t even affect anyone who is older than their early 50s, it really shouldn’t be a problem in Florida at all.

But wait! There’s more!

In addition to not touching Medicare for years, Paul Ryan is an anti-inflation, pro-austerity, hard money hawk.

Dave Weigel explores Paul Ryan’s Ayn Randian views on the nature of money here.

In a 2008 op-ed in the WSJ, Paul Ryan specifically said he favoured tying monetary policy to a basket of commodities (not a gold standard exactly, but something that ties money to hard assets).

The upshot of these hard money views is that we’d experience more deflation, which is great for seniors living on a fixed income.

As the New York Times recently wrote about Japan, the strong yen is dividing young from old. The strong yen is stifling growth but seniors like it because it keeps prices low, and growth is irrelevant to them.

The same issue of inflation vs deflation is opening up in the U.S. and Paul Ryan—in advocating hard money and entitlement reforms that don’t kick in for over a decade—is taking the side of America’s current seniors.

