Marco Rubio wins reelection in Florida

Republican Marco Rubio won reelection to his Senate seat on Tuesday, with the Associated Press calling the race just after 8 p.m. EST.

The heated battle in Florida between Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Rep. Patrick Murphy, was among the most closely watched Senate races of the 2016 cycle.

The seat has been thought to be crucial to whether Democrats or Republicans will control the Senate.

With results pouring in from the Sunshine State, Rubio held a lead of more than 500,000 votes over Murphy.

Former Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida and Gov. John Kasich of Ohio — two fellow GOP presidential hopefuls in 2016 — congratulated Rubio on Twitter shortly after the race was called.

“Congratulations on the great victory, @marcorubio!” Bush tweeted. “Florida is critical to keeping the Senate.”

“Sen. @marcorubio with a big victory down in Florida,” Kasich wrote. “Senator, you earned this win. Congrats!”

Rubio had held a 3.7-point lead over Murphy in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

The data-journalism website FiveThirtyEight gave Rubio a nearly 90% chance of winning the seat Tuesday.

Rubio made a failed bid for the presidency in 2016, falling well short of the nomination even though many pundits early in the race deemed him the favourite to win. He earlier announced he would not seek reelection to the Senate, a body of which he was not much of a fan. He made a late June entry into the Republican primary race for his seat, however, after the deadly nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Murphy, just 33 years old and seeking to become the youngest member of the Senate, was a Republican until 2011. His business career faced intense scrutiny in the 2016 race, with reports showing Murphy had exaggerated his credentials. Still, he received plenty of help along the trail from big-name Democrats such as President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who all sought to turn Rubio’s seat over to the Democrats.

