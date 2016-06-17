Florida Senate candidate may have just revealed whether Marco Rubio is running for reelection

A Florida Senate candidate may have just tipped Marco Rubio’s hand Friday morning.

David Jolly, a Republican congressman from the state who is running for Rubio’s Senate seat in an August primary, told CNN’s “New Day” that “Marco is saying he’s getting in.”

Jolly plans to announce whether he’s staying in the Senate race at noon on Friday.

A Jolly spokesperson later reached out to CNN, claiming that Jolly has no knowledge of Rubio’s decision.

Rubio said Wednesday that he’d reconsider his decision to not seek reelection, a decision he made when seeking the presidency in what turned out to be a failed bid.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, the Florida senator said that he was considering mounting a last-minute reelection bid for his seat. His announcement came in the wake of the Orlando terror attack — the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

“I’ll go home later this week and I’ll have time with my family,” Rubio said. “If there’s a change in status, I’ll be sure let everyone know.”

Rubio said on Monday that he was thinking about his “service to country” in the aftermath of Orlando, but declined to speculate at the time on whether it would change his decision not to seek reelection.

Since dropping out of the presidential race following a loss in the Florida primary, many Republicans have urged the senator to reconsider his decision not to seek reelection.

In an interview with Business Insider earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Rubio to seek reelection, noting that he had “ample time” before the state’s June 24 filing deadline.

“It will be good for him, good for the Senate, and he can win,” McConnell said. “Therefore, it’d make it much more likely that we’ll have a Senate majority this year.”

“I hope he will decide to run again,” McConnell said.

Rubio also confirmed a Politico report Wednesday that Florida Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera, a close friend of his, asked the senator to run following the tragedy in their home state. Lopez-Cantera is a top contender for the seat.

