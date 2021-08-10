Florida school board member dares Gov. DeSantis to ‘bring it’ as board defies his ban on mask mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at LifeScience Logistics to urge the Biden administration to approve Florida’s plan to import prescription drugs from Canada, thereby saving Floridians an estimated $100 million annually on drug costs. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Officials on the Broward County School Board voted 8-1 Tuesday to keep its mask mandate in schools.

School board members defied and spoke out against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has banned mask mandates in schools.

DeSantis also threatened to withhold the pay of school board members who impose mandates against his order.

A Florida school board member told Gov. Ron DeSantis to “bring it” after he threatened to withhold the paychecks of school officials who set up mask mandates as the state deals with a record-breaking COVID-19 wave.

Eight of the nine members of the Broward County School Board voted to keep the school district’s mask mandate in place for students and staff despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to block schools from doing so.

“Standing up for our students and our families is part of our job,” board member Nora Rupert said during the meeting Tuesday afternoon. “Being afraid that we’re going to lose our job – be removed from office, fined, lose our salary – bring it. Bring it. Because when you put that out there it makes me work harder for our school children and our families.”

DeSantis, a Republican, threatened this week to withhold pay from school officials that enact mask requirements.

His threat followed an executive order he signed at the end of July that prohibited mask mandates in Florida schools. At the time, DeSantis said schools risked losing state funds if they imposed mask requirements.

“The State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school-board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of law,” DeSantis said in a statement.

