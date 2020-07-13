Florida hits new record for daily coronavirus cases, with more than 15,000 infections

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Florida reported Sunday more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day total for any US state so far.

The previous daily record was 12,487 new infections, set by New York in April, Reuters reported. Florida logged 15,299 new cases Sunday,the state’s health department said.

States like Florida, South Carolina, Arizona, Texas, and Georgia have seen large spikes in new cases since easing restrictions on businesses.

With nearly 270,000 total infections, Florida has the third-worst coronavirus outbreak among US states, behind only New York and California.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Florida reported 15,299 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, smashing the historic daily record for new cases in the US.

The previous record was 12,487 infections in New York in April, according to Reuters. Florida’s Sunday tally is more than 20% higher than that previous all-time high.

The Sunshine State has nearly 270,000 total infections, making it the third-worst coronavirus outbreak among US states, trailing New York and California.

The record is another concerning signal of worsening outbreaks across a range of southern states, including Florida, South Carolina, Arizona, Texas, and Georgia. These states have suffered large spike in new cases since easing lockdown plans.

A top Trump administration health official said Sunday these hard-hit states must close bars, limit capacity on restaurants, and boost mask-wearing to 95% of the population. If they are unable to control the spread, some states may have to reverse reopening plans and start locking down again, Adm. Brett Giroir, the White House’s testing czar, said.

“Everything should be on the table,” Giroir said Sunday, when asked if certain areas of the country should consider more stringent lockdowns.

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron Desantis has been heavily criticised for his handling of the outbreak. In late-June, Desantis ordered bars to close again amid a surge in cases, but the state’s governor has resisted calls for a statewide requirement to wear masks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.