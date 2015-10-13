University of Florida quarterback reportedly suspended after positive test for performance-enhancing drugs

University of Florida quarterback Will Grier has been suspended for the season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), multiple outlets reported early Monday afternoon.

Florida QB Will Grier suspended for season for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, source told @ESPN

— Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) October 12, 2015

A suspension for PEDs at the college level is a rare occurance as the NCAA only tests athletes at championship competitions. Outside of those, schools are responsible for testing and punishing their own athletes.

Grier led Florida to a 6-0 start, most recently a dominant 21-3 win over SEC rival Missouri. They are currently ranked 8th in the country in the AP Poll. Treon Harris is expected to replace Grier as the starting quarterback.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.