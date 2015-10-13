University of Florida quarterback reportedly suspended after positive test for performance-enhancing drugs

University of Florida quarterback Will Grier has been suspended for the season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), multiple outlets reported early Monday afternoon.
Florida QB Will Grier suspended for season for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs, source told @ESPN
— Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) October 12, 2015
A suspension for PEDs at the college level is a rare occurance as the NCAA only tests athletes at championship competitions. Outside of those, schools are responsible for testing and punishing their own athletes.
Grier led Florida to a 6-0 start, most recently a dominant 21-3 win over SEC rival Missouri. They are currently ranked 8th in the country in the AP Poll. Treon Harris is expected to replace Grier as the starting quarterback.
NOW WATCH: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The biggest NFL Draft busts ever
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.