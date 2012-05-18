Fla. Prosecutor Unleashes New Evidence In Trayvon Slaying

Photo: Florida State Attorney

The Florida state attorney prosecuting George Zimmerman has released a trove of documents and 911 calls revealing what happened the night Trayvon Martin was killed.The evidence revealed that Martin had THC, the chemical in marijuana, in his system and included new details from witnesses and police.



“Zimmerman appeared to have a broken and bloody nose and swelling of his face,” Officer Timothy Smith wrote.

However, he added “at no point did Zimmerman exhibit any behaviours that warranted my concern for immediate medical attention.”

Among the most interesting tidbits in the discovery packet are interviews with witnesses at the scene.

One witness reported to police being upset by the screams from that night.

“If it makes you feel any better, the cries for help were not from the person who died,” a police officer told the witness, according to the statement by that witness, whose name was redacted.

Another witness reported hearing scuffling outside his or her house and a man yelling. “The same man started yelling help,” the witness reported.

And another witness watched the scene unfold and reported “listening to horrifying yelling,” and a “second cry that was a yelp,” according to that witness’ statement.

The same witness claimed to hear “a popping noise” and observe a “broad-built man” stand up and walk away from the other person “who was still laying on the ground face down.”

