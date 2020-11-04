Florida 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Aylin Woodward

Florida is a swing state and has voted Republican in eight of the last 12 presidential elections. There are no major down-ballot races in the Senate or at the gubernatorial level, but Florida is home to competitive House races in the 15th and the southern 26th Congressional District.

The Senate delegation from Florida, along with the state’s legislature and governor, is firmly Republican. Florida’s delegation in the House is split: 14 Republican and 13 Democratic members. Florida has 29 electoral votes and is expected by analysts to be competitive.

