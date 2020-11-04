Florida 2020 presidential election results

Florida has 29 electoral votes.

The state has voted for a Republican in eight of the last 12 presidential elections.

Fourteen of the state’s 29 congressional seats are held by Republicans.

The Senate delegation from Florida, along with the state’s legislature and governor, is firmly Republican. Florida’s delegation in the House is split: 14 Republican and 13 Democratic members. Florida has 29 electoral votes and is expected by analysts to be competitive.

