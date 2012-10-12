Mitt Romney Has A Gigantic Lead In A New Florida Poll

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney has opened up an enormous lead over President Barack Obama in Florida, according to a new Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald/Tampa Bay Times poll. Romney now leads the president by 7 points — 51 per cent to 44 per cent — in the Sunshine State, his largest lead since a hypothetical Quinnipiac poll conducted in September 2011.It’s an 8-point swing for Romney, who trailed Obama by a point last month. Both polls were conducted by Mason Dixon.



Romney also has a big advantage on a key issue in Florida — Medicare. When asked the question of whose plan was “likely to do more long-term harm to Medicare,” 54 per cent chose Obama. Only 40 per cent chose Romney. That’s a dramatic, 16-point swing from last month, when Obama led by 2 points on the issue.

Romney has the advantage on the following key issues, too:

On which candidate would be best for the economy, Romney leads 50-44.

On foreign policy, Romney pulled into a 49-46 lead.

And on the crucial question of who would do more to help the middle class, Romney leads 50-47. This issue has been a strength for Obama throughout the campaign.

The results come in contrast to a new NBC/Wall Street Journal/Marist poll released Thursday morning, which gave the president a one-point advantage over Romney.

