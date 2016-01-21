Donald Trump is crushing a pair of GOP rivals in their own backyard

Donald Trump’s lead in the Republican presidential nominating contest isn’t just relegated to the early-primary states. He’s even winning on other high-profile candidates’ home turf.

A new Florida Atlantic University poll released Wednesday found the Trump leading the pack among likely Republican primary voters in Florida, far ahead of two home-state rivals.

Trump garnered about 48% of the support in Wednesday’s poll. He was trailed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) with 16%, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) with 11%, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) with about 10%.

Many early polls of Florida — which holds its primary on March 15, after the early contests and “Super Tuesday” — have Trump in the lead. The Real Clear Politics average of recent state polls clocks Trump’s support at an average of 38% — almost 20 points ahead Cruz, the next highest-averaging candidate.

Trump himself addressed Wednesday’s poll results during a rally in Iowa on Wednesday, mocking Bush for his low, seemingly non-moving support in polls despite airing costly television ads targeting Trump.

“Bush, down in the toilet, can you believe it?” Trump said. “Look, the guy spends — now he’s up to $79 million. I wouldn’t even mention it, but it’s a lot of these ads against me. He does these negative ads against me, otherwise I wouldn’t mention it, maybe I would. But $79 million and he’s — bing! — down in the basement.”

“I talk about polls. I’m like obsessed with polls,” he added.

