Florida Panthers Offer Refunds On Tickets If Customers Aren't Satisfied

It sounds like a late-night infomercial, but the Florida Panthers are offering a money-back “Good Time Guarantee” if customers aren’t satisfied with the team’s product for any of its January home games.That doesn’t mean fans can get refunds just because the team loses, but if they’re unhappy with the overall experience of attending a Panthers game, they can fill out a form online for a full money-back guarantee.



The team looks at it as a win-win opportunity. If fans attend the game they are likely to buy food, beverages, and other merchandise, so the organisation will still make money in some areas even if it must refund tickets.

Plus, this offer should generate interest in the team and fans that don’t typically go to hockey games might be more likely to attend with the risk-free guarantee.

Finally, the Panthers will get plenty of good feedback on how they can improve via the complaint form, and they’ll also have all the fans’ contact information on record for future marketing opportunities.

Seems like a pretty smart and simple way to drum up interest in a team. Will others follow suit?

