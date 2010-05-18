MAP OF THE DAY: Watch Out Florida, Here Comes The Oil

Gregory White
Florida Oil Spill 24 Hours

The oil leak growing off the coast of Louisiana could be set to make landfall soon, and may be destined to hit another coast line soon thereafter.

Worries are growing that after failed attempts to stem the flow of oil from the leak, it may grow and flow along the current towards the coast of Florida.

See what could happen in the next 72 hours here, and follow updates at the Florida EPA.

Here's how to understand the EPA's maps.

Source: Florida Department of Environmental Protection

After 24 hours...

Source: Florida Department of Environmental Protection

After 48 hours...

Source: Florida Department of Environmental Protection

Moving closer to Florida, after 72 hours...

Source: Florida Department of Environmental Protection

