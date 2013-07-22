Florida Football Player Arrested For Allegedly Barking At A Police Dog, Gets Suspended

University of Florida linebacker Antonio Morrison has been suspended after his second arrest in five weeks, the team announced yesterday.



According to police (via ESPN), Morrison was walking outside a hotel at around 3:45 a.m. where police were investigating a suspicious incident. He allegedly went up to the police car and started barking at the police dog in the backseat.

He then allegedly resisted arrest when police told him to wait in the car.

This all led to perhaps the best sentence in ESPN.com history:

“Morrison’s defence was the dog barked first, according to a police report.”

On a more serious note, this is Morrison’s second arrest of the offseason.

He was charged with battery in June after allegedly hitting a bouncer at a nightclub. Before the fight, police say he yelled at the bouncer, “Don’t you know who I am? I am a football player! I’m Antonio!”

Florida coach Will Muschamp said in a statement that Morrison will be suspended for at least two games this season.

He was expected to start at middle linebacker.

