A Florida mom says her daughter was ‘super traumatized’ after the 2-year-old was left alone in a daycare that had closed for the night

A Florida mom says that her daughter is “traumatized” after being left in daycare alone.

Stephanie Martinez went to pick up he daughter when she realized she was locked inside the facility.

Local authorities are investigating the incident, local news reported.

A Florida mother says her daughter is “super traumatized” after her 2-year-old was locked inside a daycare alone when she arrived to pick her up on Wednesday.

NBC Miami reported that when Stephanie Martinez arrived at KinderCare Learning Center in Plantation, Florida, she discovered that her child was in the dark through the front door of the locked building, according to officials.

A Facebook post outlining the incident from her best friend, Samantha Scaramelliano, shows a video of the child in the pitch-black room. The mother notified Plantation police and the local fire department was able to open the door of the building, releasing the child, according to NBC Miami.

“She’s super traumatized,” Martinez told the outlet. “It’s not fair.”

The facility, which closes at 6 p.m, usually remains open for parents who pick up their children late, according to the report.

According to the outlet, the assistant director at KinderCare informed police that she and another employee left the location at 6:20 p.m, just eight minutes before Martinez arrived to the scene, an incident report said.

It is not clear how Martinez’s child was left alone at the daycare. Local authorities including child services are conducting an investigation into the incident, per the news station.

According to Scaramelliano’s post, another parent said she saw the child inside the daycare about 15 minutes before Martinez got there.

“After talking to another parent who picked up about 10 to 15 minutes before my friend arrived Says numerous kids were still there and my niece was seen running around yelling,” the Facebook post said. “So she wasn’t asleep.”

In a statement acknowledging the incident, KinderCare said that the employees connected to the situation were placed on leave.

“We take all concerns about children’s safety seriously and follow a specific protocol anytime an issue is raised. Part of that protocol includes notifying our agency partners, like state licensing and Child Protective Services, as we did in this case,” the statement said, per NBC Miami. “”We also placed the staff members involved on administrative leave while we, and our agency partners, look into the concern further.”