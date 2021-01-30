Melania Trump has hired staff and is looking for an office in Palm Beach to continue her 'Be Best' initiative

ZAK BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images Former first lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Former first lady Melania Trump is looking for office space in Palm Beach, Florida, according to CNN.

Currently, Trump is working out of Mar-a-Lago and remotely.

Her post-White House office will focus on continuing the work of her ‘Be Best’ iniaitive.

Former first lady Melania Trump is setting up a post-White House office in Palm Beach, Florida, according to CNN.

Her focus will be to continue working on the ‘Be Best’ initiative, a source told the media outlet.

The ‘Be Best’ campaign, launched in 2018, was Trump’s signature initiative during her husband’s presidency. It had a broad scope, focusing on cyberbullying, opioid addiction, and children’s wellbeing.

Trump faced criticism for promoting the anti-bullying campaign, while her husband used Twitter to unleash no-holds-barred attacks on his critics.

She was also challenged by her own staff about the choice of name. Her senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, said that ‘Be Best’ sounded “illiterate,” according to Vanity Fair.



Trump will be joined in the post-White House office by three former advisers, CNN reported.

Hayley D’Antuno, Mary Finzer, and Marcia Kelly will help “maintain” the ‘Be Best’ initiative, the media outlet said.

Trump is currently working out of the Mar-a-Lago resort and remotely. She is, however, on the lookout for a separate office space nearby, CNN reported.

Former President Donald Trump has also opened an office in Florida to announce his post-presidency plans.

The office has said it will “carry on the agenda of the Trump administration.”

