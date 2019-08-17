Wall Street comes to Fort Lauderdale: A Florida mansion with a fully functional stock trading floor just hit the market for $12.99 million. Take a look inside.

Douglas Elliman The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home is selling almost fully furnished.

A Fort Lauderdale, Floridamansion just hit the market for $US12.99 million.

Listed by Niki Higgins of Douglas Elliman, the property has over 16,000 square feet of space in all and will come almost fully furnished.

In addition to its six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, the over-the-top home has a number of unusual “extras,” including a dog spa and a fully functioning Wall Street-style stock trading floor.

Traders, take note: One Florida mansion comes fully equipped with everything you need to play the market from the comfort of your own home. And by that we mean it has a fully functioning, state-of-the-art trading floor.

Neil Schneider, MD, a 76-year-old retired nephrologist, and his wife Kerstin have listed their lavish Fort Lauderdale property for $US12.99 million with Niki Higgins of Douglas Elliman.

The home at 220 North Compass Drive totals over 16,000 square feet of space, which includes six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and yes, the trading room.

Keep reading for a closer look at the home’s unique amenities.

Neil Schneider, MD and his wife Kerstin have listed their highly personalised Fort Lauderdale home for $US12,995,000 with Niki Higgins of Douglas Elliman.

Douglas Elliman Exterior of 220 North Compass Drive.

The home at 220 North Compass Drive is located in the Bay Colony neighbourhood, which came in 32nd in ranking and review site Niche’s 2019 Best Neighbourhoods to Live in Fort Lauderdale list. The coastal home is about an hour north of Miami and an hour south of West Palm Beach.

The property has over 12,500 square feet of interior space and over 16,000 square feet between its indoor and outdoor areas.

The home has six bedrooms …

… and 7.5 bathrooms.

The estate was custom-built and boasts extreme privacy — along with expansive waterfront views. It’s located on a 250-foot intracoastal waterway and another 111-foot deep water canal.

Of course, the property has a pool overlooking the water — complete with three pool heaters.

Aside from the pool, the home also features a number of over-the-top amenities.

Most notably, there’s a state-of-the-art, fully functioning stock trading room. It has 10 monitors, a news ticker, and two separate internet providers hooked up. “If one [internet] carrier goes down, it automatically switches to another so you don’t miss productivity,” the former owner tells the New York Post. Schneider is a nephrologist who began trading very seriously, for six hours a day, after retiring.

On a more leisurely note, the property also has its own movie theatre.

The massive chef’s kitchen can accommodate as many as four chefs working simultaneously.

Oenophiles will also love the sizable wine cellar — it has room to store over 1,000 bottles.

The library features a built-in closet humidor for storing cigars.

The owners are also throwing in their stretch limousine, included in the home’s selling price.

The home is coming nearly fully furnished, with almost all the artwork pictured — minus a select few “personal” pieces that the Schneiders are taking with them to their West Palm Beach condo.

“We spent a tremendous time going over the details,” Schneider, who has owned the custom-built property for 16 years, told the New York Post. “We feel [the amenities] belong there – we feel like [they’re] part of the house.”

Schneider also added that the ideal buyer for his home – which took two years to plan, two years to build, and another year to furnish – will be “a detail-oriented person in the financial industry.”

