A Florida mansion designed to look like the former home of the Romanov Tsars just hit the market for $13.5 million. Here's a look inside Fort Lauderdale's 'Golden Palace.'

Douglas Elliman The home has a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier and gold leafed ornamentation throughout.

A Florida mansion nicknamed “The Golden Palace” has hit the market for $US13.5 million, Business Insider learned from Douglas Elliman.

The lavish seven-bedroom waterfront estate was inspired by the world’s second-largest art museum, the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The 9,000-square-foot mansion sits on 0.45 acres of waterfront property in Lighthouse Point, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

It features a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier and gold-leafed ornamentation throughout the home.

The home comes with a 100-foot boat dock and a heated saltwater pool.

The Golden Palace, which is an off-market exclusive listing with Carol Cassis and Stephan Burke of Douglas Elliman, features a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier and gold leafed ornamentation throughout the home. Outside is a 100-foot boat dock and a saltwater heated pool.

Take a look inside the Russian-inspired “Golden Palace.”

The 9,000-square-foot mansion sits on 0.45 acres of waterfront property in Lighthouse Point, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

The median price of currently listed homes in Lighthouse Point is $US712,000, according to Zillow.

The seven-bedroom waterfront estate was inspired by the world’s second-largest art museum, the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The lavishly decorated State Hermitage Museum was once the official residence of the Romanov Tsars.

The Photo Collector/Print Collector/Getty Image The interior of the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg.

Source: Saint Petersburg

The opulent Florida mansion features a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier.

Gold leafed ornamentation can be found throughout the home.

The interiors were created by artists from Russia, Italy and Miami.

The kitchen features a marble-topped centre island and golden hardware.

A formal dining room can comfortably seat 10 people.

The home has seven bedrooms …

… and seven bathrooms, as well as two additional half-bathrooms.

Each bedroom has views of the water.

Outside is a heated saltwater pool and expansive lounge space.

The home’s 100-foot boat dock comes with a double jet ski platform and yet another swimming pool.

The Golden Palace is one of many extravagant mansions in the Fort Lauderdale area.

The most expensive current listing is a $US32 million, 11-bedroom home that’s almost twice the size of the Golden Palace.

And there are at least 16 other homes asking even more than the Golden Palace’s $US13.5 million price tag.

