A resort-like mansion just hit the market in an exclusive Florida community that's home to only 37 estates. Here's a look inside the property.

Lifestyle Production Group for Douglas Elliman The listing agent said that though the world is in the middle of a pandemic, wealthy people are still looking to buy mega-mansions.

A 31,000-square-foot mansion just hit the market in Delray Beach, Florida, for $US23.5 million.

The listing agent told Mansion Global that though the U.S. is in the midst of a pandemic, ultrawealthy people are still looking to buy megamansions.

The home has is flush with amenities, including a cigar room , a theatre, a bowling alley, and a tennis court.

A waterfront mansion that was under construction for four years just hit the market for $US23.5 million in Delray Beach, Florida.

Per listing agent Senada Adzem of Douglas Elliman, the 31,000-square-foot home was completed two weeks ago. As reported by Mansion Global’s Liz Lucking, the current homeowners bought the empty parcel of land in 2013 for $US900,000.

The home is located in the exclusive Stone Creek Ranch neighbourhood, which only has 37 estates in its community. This home was designed by Stuart Brenner of Brenner Architecture Group, which, as reported by Lucia Tonelli of Town and Country, is a company known for creating resort-like mansions.

Take a peek inside the megamansion.

This Delray Beach mansion just hit the market for $US23.5 million. It sits on 2.5 acres of land.

The property is surrounded by water. In addition to a swimming pool, it has an infinity pool, waterfalls, and a koi pond.

In 2013, the sellers bought the empty parcel of land the house sits on for just $US900,000. The home was under renovation for four years and was completed two weeks ago.

Source:Douglas Elliman, Mansion Global

The listing describes it as “an ode to both modern classicism and throwback glamour.”

The foyer has a grand staircase, which Town and Country noted was reminiscent of old Hollywood.

The home has floor-to-ceiling windows.

Town and Country noted that the home was built was hurricane-resistant windows, doors, and exterior construction. Hurricane Season begins June 1st.



Source:





Town and Country



The airy kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances. The neutral colour scheme seen in the kitchen is adhered to throughout the home’s modern design.

Below is a look at one of home’s seven bedrooms, which features a pair of French doors that open up to the outdoors.

This is one of many walk-in closets in the home.

Another of the home’s bedrooms features an ornate lighting fixture.

The house has 11 full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

Among the home’s many amenities are a private hair salon …

… a club area with its own bar …

… and a two-lane bowling alley.

And that’s not all the house has when it comes to amenities designed for entertaining and leisure. It also features a private tennis court …

… a temperature-controlled wine cellar …

… and a movie theatre, a sauna, and a gym.

