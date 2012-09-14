A Florida Man Can't Believe The State Didn't Warn Him About Panthers

Florida Panther

Photo: Wikipedia

He ran over a panther but says it’s totally the state’s fault.Florida resident Kenneth Nolan is suing the Florida Department of Transportation in Broward County for injuries he sustained in an accident, claiming the government had an obligation to erect a “Panther Crossing” sign, Courthouse News Service reported Thursday.



He was riding a motorcycle on March 31, 2012 when he struck the panther.

Nolan is seeking damages for negligence and liability, according to CNS.

No word on how the panther is doing.

