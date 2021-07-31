Man who performed a botched DIY castration on a eunuch fetishist at his home jailed for 3 years

Gary Van Ryswyk Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office

76-year-old Gary Van Ryswyk has been sentenced for performing medical procedures without a license.

Van Ryswyk performed the procedure at his home and called the police when he could not stop the bleeding.

Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office described the scene as “kind of nuts.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 76-year-old man has accepted a plea deal for conducting an at-home castration.

Gary Van Ryswyk was charged by police in 2019 for conducting false medical procedures at his home in Sebring, a central Florida city. It was performed after he met his soon-to-be victim on a UK-based Eunuchmaker website, a castration fetish site.

Van Ryswyk called the police to the scene after he was unable to stop the unnamed victim’s bleeding.

The victim, now 55, stated that due to the initially consensual nature of the act, he was not keen to press charges, but he has since experienced suicidal thoughts and regret at the loss of his testicle and went ahead with the case against Van Ryswyk.

According to documents obtained by The Smoking Gun, Van Ryswyk has been sentenced to three years in prison for unlicensed practice of a health care profession resulting in serious bodily injury. The maximum sentence for this crime in Florida is 15 years.

Van Ryswyk has been in Federal Prison since his arrest for the crime in 2019.

Photos obtained by The Smoking Gun show the bedroom and bathroom spattered in blood, with medical supplies all around the make-shift operating room. There was also a camera set up to record the procedure.

In 2019, the Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post explaining the incident – which they called “kind of nuts.”

“When the deputy arrived and knocked on the door, it was answered by 74-year-old Gary Van Ryswyk. He told the deputy he had just performed a castration on a man and, to say the least, Van Ryswyk had dropped the ball on this one.

“Deputies found the man on the bed with a towel over his groin, which was bleeding heavily. Nearby, there was a pink container which held two body parts that had recently been much closer to the victim.”

Van Ryswyk, who had poor eyesight, told the victim he had performed 25 castrations but he admitted to the police he had only done two, including removal of one of his own testicles in 2012.