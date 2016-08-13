'Traitor!': Florida man unleashes tirade at media following Trump rally

Screenshot/Noah Grey on Twitter The man, calling himself an ‘American patriot,’ waving his finger at media ‘traitors.’

A Florida man calling himself an “American patriot” unleashed a verbal assault on the assembled press following Republican nominee Donald Trump’s rally in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday night.

“Up yours!” he exclaimed, waving his raised middle finger at the press pen located at the back of the venue, before shouting “traitor!” at an unspecified member of the press.

As he was approached by CNN’s Noah Grey, the man turned toward the reporter, shouting, “I am a patriot and you are a traitor!”

The man was asked by another reporter for his name, to which he replied, “Patriot. American patriot.”

“Your name is traitor!” he continued.

Trump supporter swings by the press pen in Kissimmee, FL to let us know we’re number one!! pic.twitter.com/WzUPBal7nW

— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) August 12, 2016

Trump regularly lambastes the press both on Twitter and during his rallies, having eviscerated CNN, NBC, Fox News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Politico, among other outlets at various points in the campaign season. He has taken even more specific aim at the press in recent weeks as he has faced a slew of controversy on the campaign trail.

Watch the incident below:

“Go home! You are a traitor! I am an American Patriot!” Trump supporter screams at me and other journos in pen pic.twitter.com/Tg4oRoQ7UQ

— Noah Grey CNN (@NoahGrayCNN) August 12, 2016

