Man Makes Giant SOS Sign On Front Lawn: "JP Morgan Chase, Help"

This frame of a WPTV news report shows the huge JP Morgan SOS.

Photo: WPTV

A Floridian homeowner whose beloved house is in foreclosure has made a not-so-subtle appeal for help.WPTV has footage that show’s Juan Guzman’s lawn covered in massive white lettering that says: “JP MORGAN CHASE, HELP.”



The bank, which recently halted foreclosures in the wake of the robo-signing scandal, wouldn’t reduce Guzman’s $3,600 mortgage payments.

When he lost his job, those installments became too much and the bank repossessed his Acreage home.

Guzman made the sign, which can be seen from aeroplanes, to speak out for all those who are too frightened to do so, and now that he’s employed again, he hopes to negotiate a mortgage rescue plan with JP Morgan.

Watch the full story at WPTV >>>

