A fisherman found $1.2 million worth of cocaine floating on the water near the Florida Keys

A fisherman in Florida found more than a million dollars worth of cocaine on Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and local news reports.

The man tipped off authorities after discovering 74 pounds of the white powdery substance, the sheriff’s office said.

The cocaine packages are worth about $US1.2 million, according to WPLG-TV.

A Florida fisherman found $US1.2 million worth of cocaine bricks in the water near the Florida Keys early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and local news reports.

The sheriff said the unidentified fisherman detected 74 pounds of cocaine south of Sugarloaf Key.

The fisherman tipped off the on-duty Lower Key deputy, Brandon Warren, who teamed up with a US border patrol agent to retrieve the packages, the sheriff’s office said.

“Given the packages were in federal waters, Deputy Warren alerted the U.S. Border Patrol and an agent joined him en route to the fisherman’s location,” the sheriff’s office said. “All the packages were all placed in Deputy Warren’s patrol boat and then turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.”

According to Florida’s WPLG-TV, the cocaine street value is about $US1.2 million.

Another random discovery of the drug was found in 2019. Bricks of cocaine were discovered by police at two beaches following Hurricane Dorian that hit Florida last year, as Insider’s Lauren Frias reported.

