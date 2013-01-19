Dog Runs Over Man In Deadly Freak Accident

Photo: Wikipedia

TAMPA – A 68-year-old Florida man has died after a pet Boxer ran him over in a freak accident, the Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed.The Pensacola News Journal reports that James Campbell, a resident of Cantonment, was killed Monday afternoon as he attempted to back into his driveway with wife Iris Fortner.



The man had left the van to open the metal gates that blocked the driveway and released the dog, which jumped into the drivers side of the car — and activated the acceleration pedal, backing the van over Campbell.

Fortner, who was driving, had attempted to stop the van from backing up after the dog lept into the car — but was unsuccessful.

Campbell was trapped under the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, says the Associated Press.

In other bizarre dog-and-human Florida violence, a nude Miami man recently broke into a backyard and attempted to choke a Rottweiler to death, then proceeded to bite the surprised homeowner — who shot him, albeit non-fatally.

