There's an extension that turns every mention of 'Jeb Bush' to 'Florida Man' and it's hilarious

Will Haskell

Whether you’re an avid reader of political journalism or police blotters, or just in need of a good laugh, IJReview
‘s “Florida Man” extension is something you need to download.

Once it’s installed in Chrome, the extension will replace both Bush and Rubio’s names with “Florida Man.” In an even funnier twist, it will also change any mention of “Florida Man” to either “Jeb Bush” or “Marco Rubio.”

(Warning: Don’t download it just yet, otherwise reading the rest of this article will prove incredibly confusing.)  

The title “Florida Man” usually appears in negative, and often incredulous headlines, as the popular Twitter account @_FloridaMan makes clear:

The extension makes this twitter account much more interesting (unfortunately, the extension does not work with embedded tweets).

Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.30.45 PMWill Haskell

 

Check out these headlines that once read “Florida Man” but now levy some pretty serious accusations against two Presidential candidates.

Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.24.48 PMWill Haskell
Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.38.56 PMWill Haskell
Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.37.27 PMWill Haskell
Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.28.31 PMWill Haskell
Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.38.19 PMWill Haskell
Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.28.21 PMWill Haskell

 

Folks will also enjoy headlines that once read “Jeb Bush” or “Marco Rubio” but now read “Florida Man.”

 

Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.21.52 PMWill Haskell

 

Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.19.47 PMWill Haskell

 

Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.23.36 PMWill Haskell
Screen Shot 2015 05 27 at 5.36.28 PMWill Haskell

 

Both the Bush and Rubio campaign have acknowledged and applauded the extension via Twitter. Apparently Florida Man and Florida Man were amused.

 