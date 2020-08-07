A Florida man has been arrested over claims he spat on a child's face and told him: 'You now have coronavirus'

Google Streetview A Florida man was arrested on suspicion of spitting on a child’s face at this restaurant in Treasure Island, Florida, on Sunday.

Jason Andrew Copenhaver, 47, was arrested on charges of simple battery and disorderly conduct on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Times cited police records saying that Copenhaver grabbed a child who was wearing a face mask at a restaurant, got close to him, and told him, “You now have coronavirus.”

The incident is said to have happened at a restaurant in Treasure Island, Florida, on Sunday night, according to the newspaper.

The Treasure Island police said the boy told them that Copenhaver “was in such close proximity that spit particles from [Copenhaver’s] mouth landed in his face,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

When he was arrested, Copenhaver told officers he did not know whether he had the coronavirus and had never been tested, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

A Florida man has been accused of spitting in a boy’s face and telling the child “You now have coronavirus,” according to local outlets.

The incident happened at a restaurant in Treasure Island, Florida, Sunday night at about 9:30 p.m., according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Jason Andrew Copenhaver, 47, went up to a boy – whose name and age were not released – and got angry with the child for wearing a face mask, the newspaper reported.

When the boy refused to remove his mask, Copenhaver grabbed the boy’s hand tightly, got close to his face, and told him he now had the coronavirus, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing the Treasure Island police.

The officers said the boy “stated that [Copenhaver] was in such close proximity that spit particles from (Copenhaver’s) mouth landed in his face,” according to the newspaper.

Restaurant staff said he appeared drunk and was not wearing any shoes, and tried to hit a staff member when they asked him to sit down, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

He was later taken outside and pinned to the ground until the police arrived, the newspaper said.

Officers arrested him on charges of simple battery and disorderly conduct, the Tampa Bay Times and Fox 23 News reported.

He told officers he didn’t know whether he had the coronavirus and had never been tested for it, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Copenhaver was booked into the Pinellas County Jail but was freed on Monday after posting $US650 bail, Fox 23 reported.

Florida is dealing with one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the US. As of Friday, the state recorded more than 510,000 cases and 7,747 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Pinellas County, where Copenhaver was arrested, has more than 17,000 cases and has recorded 469 COVID-19 deaths, according to data released by the state.

