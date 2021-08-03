A Florida man was arrested after spitting at a Disney World security guard who asked him to wear a mask, sheriff’s deputies say

Sheriff’s deputies say Kelly McKin spit on a security guard at Disney World during a mask dispute.

McKin, 51, was arrested last month in Florida, though the charges were just made public.

McKin has been charged with battery on a uniformed security guard, according to court records.

A 51-year-old Florida man has been charged after allegedly spitting at a Disney World security guard in a dispute over wearing a mask at the park, according to a newly released arrest report.

Kelly McKin, of North Palm Beach, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office last month, but a report on his arrest was just made public on Monday.

He was charged with battery on a uniformed security guard, according to court records.

According to the arrest report seen by Insider, sheriff’s deputies say McKin spit on a security guard on February 5 after McKin was told he must wear a mask while on Disney property.

The guard told sheriff’s deputies that the spit did not make “direct contact,” but some saliva hit her forehead, the arrest report stated.

McKin was arrested on Disney property the next day, when he was recognized by law enforcement while deputies were responding to a call about trespassing, according to the arrest report.

McKin told investigators that he got into a “verbal discussion” with the guard about masks, but was “adamant that he did not spit on the guard,” the deputies said in the arrest report.

Online records show McKin is free on bond.

Disney properties require guests to wear masks at all times, except when someone is eating or swimming.

The Orlando Sentinel reported earlier this month that Disney employees have been yelled at, pushed, and spat on while trying to enforce COVID-19 safety regulations at the park.