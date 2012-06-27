A Judge Just Screwed Up A Lawyer's Plans To Compete In A Hemingway Look-Alike Contest

A judge in the Sunshine State won’t let a defence lawyer enter the semi-finals of an annual Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest, and he has a very good reason.



Hemingway doppelganger Frank Louderback had asked a federal judge to delay his client’s murder-for-hire trial just so he could attend the contest, Above the Law reported.

But the judge invoked Hemingway himself when rejecting Louderback’s request.

“Between a murder-for-hire trial and an annual look-alike contest, surely Hemingway, a perfervid admirer of ‘grace under pressure,’ would choose the trial,” Judge Steven Merryday wrote.

The judge even went to the trouble of citing a Dorothy Parker piece about Hemingway in a 1929 issue of the New Yorker, which noted that Hemingway “works like Hell.”

See the following footage from the look-alike contest, courtesy of the South Florida Lawyers’ Blog. It’s unclear whether Louderback can be seen in the footage.

