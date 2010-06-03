Nice Timing: Florida Launches $25-Million Clean Beaches Ad Campaign, As Oil May Hit By Friday

The latest projects say the oil slick will hit beaches on the Florida Panhandle by Friday. Oil sheen was confirmed just miles offshore in Pensacola, according to St. Petersburg Times.



Unfortunately, this news will skewer Florida’s $25-million advertising campaign. The state is running full-page ads today in national newspapers saying Florida beaches remain untouched by the spill.

It’s little consolation that the ad campaign was paid for by BP.



