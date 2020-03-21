The Florida Keys is shuttering 5,000 hotels and closing itself off to visitors starting Sunday

swissmediavision/Getty Images Hotels in the Florida Keys will close to visitors beginning March 22.

All of the approximately 5,000 hotels and overnight accommodations in the Florida Keys will close for two weeks beginning Sunday, March 22 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Visitors currently staying in hotels and vacation rentals in the Keys will have until 6 p.m. on March 22 to evacuate.

The announcement comes on the heels of other closures in the Keys, including tourist hotspots as well as theatres and museums.

Closures across Florida meant to enforce social distancing haven’t stopped spring breakers from flocking to beaches in full force.

Following an increase of COVID-19 cases in south Florida, the Florida Keys will close all lodging establishments including hotels, campgrounds, and short-term vacation rentals for two weeks beginning Sunday, March 22.

Monroe County officials ordered hotels to stop taking new reservations on Thursday and to instruct guests to depart by 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Keys are home to more than 5,000 lodging establishments totaling 16,500 units. Visitors who have booked a monthly or multi-month rental will be permitted to stay for the remainder of their reservation, the Keys Weekly reported.

“We sit on the border of the counties with the highest concentration of COVID-19 in the state of Florida. We have to flatten the curve,” Marathon Mayor Steve Cook said in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the city of Key West closed down Smathers Beach and Southernmost Point, two of its most popular gathering spots, and restricted restaurants to delivery and takeout to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The city also ordered theatres, museums, charter boats, tour vehicles, and fitness centres to shutter operations, the Keys Weekly reported.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered bars and nightclubs across the state to close.

Though cities across Florida are taking measures to restrict public gatherings, shutdowns haven’t stopped spring breakers from flocking to Florida beaches, like Panama City, that are still open.

DeSantis has left the decision to shut down beaches in the hands of local Florida governments, Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower reported. The New York Times suggested that DeSantis may be hesitant to disrupt Florida’s $US86 billion tourism industry.

