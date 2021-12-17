This Florida-based jeweler creates earrings filled with real tea

The Prickly Thorn is a whimsical perfume and jewelry company founded in 2018 by Evelynne-Rose Jones.

Evelynne-Rose Jones started making perfumes as a tribute to her mother, who loved fragrances, and expanded to jewelry after realizing her perfume vials could be made wearable as earrings and necklaces. She now crafts fun designs like tea-filled earrings, necklaces, and rings in addition to tea-set and dessert-platter pieces.