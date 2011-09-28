Florida Is About To Blow Up The GOP Nomination Process

CNN is reporting that Florida is likely to move its presidential primary to the last day in January 2012 — setting off a shuffle as other early states move their primaries and caucuses in front of the Sunshine State.



“We are expecting to meet on Friday from 11 to 12, and I expect that they will pick January 31 as Florida’s primary date,” Florida House Speaker Dean Cannon told CNN.

The traditional early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada are certain to move the dates of their contests earlier in the month.

The move would violate GOP rules — which prohibit states other than the four listed above from holding a primary or caucus before March 6. Florida risks losing half of its delegates to the Republican National Convention — being held in Tampa — next year.

Florida is a perennial swing-state, likely to decide the presidential race once again — and state officials want to use an earlier primary to attract more attention to the state. Republican National Committee leaders have been begging the state not to move forward with the change, which may encourage other states to follow suit.

States must submit the dates of their primaries and caucuses to the RNC by Saturday.

