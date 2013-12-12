Florida International University Students Arrested In Stolen Exam Scheme

MIAMI (AP) — Officials at Florida International University say two students have been arrested for allegedly stealing exams to sell to other students.

In a statement issued late Monday, officials said FIU police had arrested two current students and a third person on charges that include dealing in stolen property and theft and burglary.

Officials say “one class in the current semester is impacted with a limited number of students involved.”

No further details about the arrests or the exams were released, and an FIU spokeswoman had no additional information early Tuesday.

Officials said the investigation continues, and all “pertinent policies and procedures” would be reviewed.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.