Florida University Suspends Frat Over Facebook Posts That Appear To Discuss Drugs, Hazing

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International University officials have suspended the school’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter following a series of Facebook posts.

An anonymous e-mail recently sent to local media and members of the FIU community included screenshots of Facebook posts that appeared to show fraternity members discussing the hazing of new members, which is prohibited by university policy.

The Miami Herald (http://goo.gl/4OtT1K ) reports that posts also refer to drug use and make offers to sell drugs. Several posts were of half-nude women who had apparently dated fraternity members.

FIU said in a statement Wednesday that it is investigating possible violations of the university’s code of student conduct. The investigation includes the police.

The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity’s national headquarters in Tennessee says the FUI chapter would fully comply with the temporary suspension and subsequent investigation.

