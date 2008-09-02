Florida Housing Market Still A Disaster, Another 2-4 Years Before Inventories Normal

FBR analysts, recently returned from a vacation housing tour in western Florida, say that the state housing market is still in big trouble. Prices have dropped between 30% and 40% since peaking in July 2005, and FBR thinks it will take another two to four years before inventories return to normal levels:



We visited St Petersburg, Sarasota, Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda, and Fort Myers and met with realtors, mortgage lenders, and land brokers. Most of our evidence is anecdotal in nature, and our big takeaway is that most mortgage professionals in the markets we visited believed that it would take two to four years to work through the housing inventories in their respective markets. The only bright spot is that housing activity is beginning to pick up, but only at the lower-end homes. The higher-end homes are not moving and are still experiencing downward pricing pressure. Prices are generally down 30% to 40% from peak levels in 2005. Even as prices slipped, financing remained readily available until 2H07. Financing is more challenging than ever, which will only put further pressure on pricing.

On a positive note, however, FBR does see signs of life in lower-end units:

In some areas, the pricing point has gotten low enough to encourage buyers to begin to enter the market. Lower-end homes are beginning to see substantial increases in sales, and some homes are

getting multiple bidders. Many brokers are getting leads from buyers seeking out distressed homes on the market, which are either foreclosed homes or short sales. It appears that money is sitting on the sidelines looking for bargains, and once the markets begin to stabilise, the inventory levels could disappear quickly.

