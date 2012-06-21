Florida Home Swallowed By Huge Sinkhole

An elderly widow in Florida’s Pasco County came home last night to find half of her home swallowed by an enormous sinkhole.



One neighbour describes the scene to Fox 13:

“You just look over there and the whole back end of the house flipped down into the hole,” Richards continued. The damage attracted plenty of onlookers, gasping in awe at a house that appeared to be turned inside out.

Now the neighbours are terrified as to whether their homes will be next. Apparently the area is prone to sinkholes.

NBC 8 says sinkhole warning signs include doors that fail to close properly, structural damage and sagging trees.

Here’s a video:



