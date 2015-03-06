A Holiday Inn in Florida is livestreaming its massive spring break pool party

A real-time video of Spring Break in Panama City Beach will make you sad you’re no longer in college.

The feed offers an inside look at the pool of the Holiday Inn in Panama City Beach, Florida — apparently a prime destination for spring breakers (h/t Buzzfeed’s Matt Zeitlin).

It shows plenty of young, ostensibly intoxicated people listening to music (unfortunately, there’s no sound so we aren’t sure what they are dancing to), and throwing around a ball while drinking and hanging out.

In case your office blocks you from viewing the livestream as you sit at your desk and watch the snow pile up, the Holiday Inn, which calls itself “your Spring Break headquarters,” also has an Instagram feed.

You can watch the livestream here — the dancing bros are truly incredible.

This is what Spring Break looks like at the Holiday Inn Resort PCB!! #sbpcb2k15 #springbreakpcb2015 #springbreak2k15 #sbhq2015 #springbreak #sbpcb #panamacitybeach A photo posted by SpringBreakHQ (@springbreakhq) on Mar 4, 2015 at 2:13pm PST

#springbreakpcb2015 #springbreak2k15 #springbreakhq #panamacitybeach #springbreak A video posted by SpringBreakHQ (@springbreakhq) on Mar 4, 2015 at 11:30am PST