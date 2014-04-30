Florida Highway Completely Destroyed By Two Feet Of Rain

Pensacola, Florida, is under water after flash floods dropped two feet of rain in 26 hours, causing the worst flooding in Florida in a generation.

Kevin Roth, lead meteorologist for The Weather Channel, noted that five inches of rain fell on Pensacola in the hour from 9 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, which is more than during the entirety of Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

Here’s a road that got some of the worst of it.

Johnson ave pensacola. Holy cow pic.twitter.com/monaBdn0Rm

— Jim Edds (@ExtremeStorms) April 30, 2014

And here’s a highway that runs through Pensicola.

