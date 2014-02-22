Florida High School Cleared After Possible 'Shots Fired' Hoax

A Florida high school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon amid reports of a gunman inside the building, according to local news reports.

Lake Mary High School students were reportedly hiding in closets and running from the school.

There were reports of shots fired, according to the Orlando Sentinel. But the Seminole County Public Schools Twitter account says it might have all been a hoax.

Sheriff’s deputies told WKMG that they haven’t found any evidence of a shooting. The lockdown and Code Red alert stemmed from a 911 call, according to the news station.

Some students are tweeting from inside the building:

@BWilliamsWFTV apparently there was a code red called and police just showed up — karlie braddy (@karliebraddy) February 21, 2014

@BWilliamsWFTV no they have us all locked in different rooms — karlie braddy (@karliebraddy) February 21, 2014

