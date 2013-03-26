Florida Gulf Coast's Campus Looks Like A Tropical Resort

Tony Manfred
fgcu sailboats

Florida Gulf Coast is the breakout story of the NCAA Tournament.

The school didn’t even exist 23 years ago, and now its in the Sweet 16.

There are a ton of reasons to love FGCU.

Chief among them: they’re campus is insane. It is located in Ft. Myers, Florida, and the dorms are literally steps from the beach.

If you went to a cold-weather college, this photos from the school’s website and Instagram account will knock your socks off.

A great photo from the school's official website. Those are dorms in the background

Student housing is right on the beach

A typical day on the beach

The library

Campus from the lake

An artist's rendering of the new campus pool

The view from the student apartments

Campus at sunrise

The view from the beach on campus at sunset

Another sunset

The academic part of campus

The student union from across the lake

