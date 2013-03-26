Florida Gulf Coast's Campus Looks Like A Tropical Resort

Florida Gulf Coast is the breakout story of the NCAA Tournament.



The school didn’t even exist 23 years ago, and now its in the Sweet 16.

There are a ton of reasons to love FGCU.

Chief among them: they’re campus is insane. It is located in Ft. Myers, Florida, and the dorms are literally steps from the beach.

If you went to a cold-weather college, this photos from the school’s website and Instagram account will knock your socks off.

