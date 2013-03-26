A Florida Gulf Coast Player Received A Standing Ovation In Class Today

Fox SportsFlorida Gulf Coast point guard Brett Comer went on “The Dan Patrick Show” today and was asked how life has changed on campus after the Eagles beat San Diego State to reach the Sweet 16. And according to Comer, things are much different.



The biggest difference came when Comer walked into class this morning. “I got a little standing ovation from the class,” said Comer. “It’s been crazy so far.”

Comer added that before this weekend, he might get stopped by “a couple [of students] here and there.” But when he showed up to class today, “everybody was talking to me.”

