The Florida Governor's Debate Started In One Of The Most Awkward Ways Ever

The Florida gubernatorial debate between Gov. Rick Scott (R) and former Gov. Charlie Crist (D) started on a strange note after Scott refused to come on stage because Crist had a fan under his podium.

Yes seriously. A fan.

The debate moderators had quite the time trying to figure out what to do in the minutes that followed, according to ThinkProgress.

“Now, let me explain what this is all about,” moderator Elliott Rodriguez said. “Governor Crist has asked to have a fan, a small fan, placed underneath his podium. The rules of the debate that I was shown by the Scott campaign said that there should be no fan. Somehow there is a fan there and for that reason, ladies and gentlemen, Governor Scott will not join us for the debate.”

The crowd was not very supportive, as boos could be heard throughout the auditorium.

Meanwhile, Gov. Crist was on the stage ready to go, and used his time to get a few shots in at Gov. Scott.

“Are we really going to debate about a fan or are we going to talk about education, and the environment, and the future of our state? I mean, really.”

Scott finally took the stage after about seven minutes, according to The Miami Herald.

