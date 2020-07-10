The governor of Florida is getting roasted online for comparing attending school with shopping at Home Depot or Walmart

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being ridiculed on Twitter over comments he made regarding Home Depot, Walmart, and school reopenings.

“I’m confident if you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart, if you can do these things, we absolutely can do the schools,” DeSantis said.

He cited his desire to “minimise this education gap that I think has developed” due to the coronavirus.

Twitter users were quick to point out that the experience of sitting in a classroom for eight hours a day is dissimilar from making a Home Depot run.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been roasted for drawing a comparison between reopening public K-12 schools and allowing consumers to shop at essential retailers like Home Depot and Walmart.

DeSantis made his comments at a press conference in Jacksonville, Florida, where he appeared alongside United States Secretary of Labour Eugene Scalia. In his remarks, the governor pressed for public schools to reopen.

“Different parents have different calculations,” DeSantis said. “If a parent wants to opt for virtual education, they should absolutely be able to do that. We shouldn’t be forcing them to do any types of decisions.”

DeSantis: "If you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart, you can definitely do the schools." — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) July 9, 2020

FL Gov. DeSantis: “If you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart … we absolutely can do the schools.” pic.twitter.com/0XAMlCLfwl — The Recount (@therecount) July 9, 2020

DeSantis went on to compare reopening schools to allowing consumers to continue to shop at essential retailers.

“But I’m confident if you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart, if you can do these things, we absolutely can do the schools,” he said. “I want our kids to be able to minimise this education gap that I think has developed.”

DeSantis also argued that the risk posed by COVID-19 is much lower for children than for older individuals. But Twitter onlookers immediately jumped in to argue that the Republican governor’s parallel lacked logic.

love to recite the pledge of allegiance with other customers before we spend eight hours together at Home Depot https://t.co/4L9QM9XGvY — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 9, 2020

who among us hasn’t spend eight hours in a home depot in close proximity to 20 other people — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 9, 2020

you know how we all go to Home Depot every weekday for 8 hours? https://t.co/aCbFsnzEBN — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) July 9, 2020

Like most difficult public policy issues that involve major trade-offs and attention to detail/nuance across multiple dimensions, whether to open the schools is best argued via terrible analogies. What 6-year old hasn’t taken a bus to Home Depot for 8 hours, including lunch? https://t.co/orPzvmNfZZ — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) July 9, 2020

I don't always go to Home Depot, but when I do, I tend not to go 5 days in a row for 7 hours at a time. https://t.co/S7Af1d3Xjv — Commissioner Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) July 9, 2020

Did I somehow miss the true Home Depot experience? I didn’t realize Home Depot packed 35 people together in a room for 6 hours a day.#ThursdayThoughts https://t.co/qYrvw0FoeU — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 9, 2020

I cannot believe we already have 90k of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis comparing Home Depot and Walmart to our schools. This guy is in charge of the 3rd largest state with the largest population of susceptible to people. Please help us before he really does kill everyone! https://t.co/X5ZarZehm4 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 9, 2020

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

DeSantis has forcefully pushed for the reopening of public schools in August.

In a 143-slide PowerPoint arguing for the reopening of schools, the governor’s administration said, “Florida can only hit its economic stride if schools are open.”

The governor – an ally of US President Donald Trump – has previously come under fire for his state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In March, he waited to close beaches crowded with spring break revelers and subsequently refused to shut the state down until April 1. Florida’s statewide stay-at-home order lifted at the end of April. Since then, DeSantis has frequently expressed his eagerness to reopen Florida’s economy, even as COVID-19 cases have spiked in his state over the summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.