Florida GOP Demands Apology From TV Station Labelling It 'Reprehensive Party'

Fla. GOP demands apology over news segment graphic that read “Reprehensive Party of Florida”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican Party of Florida is demanding a South Florida television station apologise after it aired a graphic that referred to the party as the “Reprehensive Party of Florida.

Party Chairman Lenny Curry wrote NBC affiliate WTVJ’s management Friday complaining about how the name was used while the station showed images of a GOP political ad during a story about the governor’s race.

Later Friday, Mike Vasilinda of Capitol News Service apologized to the party and said his Tallahassee-based news production company was responsible for the error. He said an employee made the mistake while transcribing handwritten notes and was fired after the error was discovered.

The station apologized in a written statement and planned an on-air apology during Friday evening’s newscast.

