12-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide After Being 'Absolutely Terrorized On Social Media'

A 12-year-old Florida girl has committed suicide after enduring ruthless bullying on

social mediafor more than a year, AP reports.

According to Polk County Sheriffs Office, Rebecca Ann Sedwick jumped to her death at an old cement business in Lakeland, Fla., a city roughly 30 minutes from Tampa. After being reported missing Monday after not returning from school, her body was found just hours later.

In a press conference, Sheriff Grady Judd said Sedwick was “absolutely terrorized on social media.”

Lakeland Ledger has more:

During their investigation, detectives found multiple social media applications where Sedwick was constantly being cyber-bullied with messages, including “Go kill yourself,” and “Why are you still alive?”

At least 15 girls have been identified by investigators as potential bullies who had allegedly harassed Sedwick. Their laptops and phones have been confiscated and parents have been cooperating with police.

Judd also told The Ledger that Sedwick had messaged a boy in North Carolina just hours before her death, writing, “I’m jumping, I can’t take it anymore.”

Florida has a law against bullying and cyber-bullying. The girls could potentially be charged with felony cyber stalking since Sedwick was under 16 years old, according to AP.

“If you bully somebody online and it’s reported to us and we can build a credible case, we will charge you,” Judd told The Ledger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.