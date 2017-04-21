Florida Gators mascot made a spectacular play to save an unsuspecting young fan

On Tuesday, the Florida Gators baseball team was playing North Florida when a foul ball was heading towards the second row and an unsuspecting young fan.

Enter Albert E. Gator, the Gators mascot, who just happened to be seated next to the fan, and immediately went to protect the young lad from the incoming projectile. Albert took the ball directly off the noggin and the young fan repaid the favour by performing faux CPR on the mascot.

Mascots are the best.

Saving children from foul balls – just another reason to follow @AlbertGator on Twitter! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/44j6FgkpXa

— Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) April 19, 2017

NOW WATCH: WWE superstar Charlotte Flair reveals her WrestleMania fitness and diet plans



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.