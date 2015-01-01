Florida Basketball Lost A Big Rivalry Game In The Worst Way Possible

ESPN2 Florida State players react to the improbably ending.

It always stings to lose to your in-state rival in any event but it was how the University of Florida lost to Florida State in men’s basketball on Tuesday night that will be remembered for a long time.

Florida scored the final seven points of the game. Unfortunately for the Gators, the last two points went in the wrong basket. To make matters worse, those final two points were scored at the buzzer to give Florida State the win.

After Florida tied the game with an alley-oop with 8.0 seconds remaining, Florida State called a timeout with 3.0 seconds left to set up a final shot. On the inbounds pass, the Seminoles took a long, contested 3-point shot which came up well-short. But Jacob Kurtz of Florida inadvertently tipped the ball in as he was going for a rebound.











Replay showed that not only did the Gators indeed tip the shot in, but it clearly came before the buzzer.

Game over. Ouch.



