Linebacker Becomes The Sixth Florida Football Player Arrested This Year After Resisting Arrest On A Scooter

Photo: www.gatorzone.com

University of Florida linebacker Dee Finley was arrested yesterday on charges of resisting arrest without violence and driving on a suspended licence.Finley was driving his scooter on campus when an officer pulled him over, according to the Independent Alligator. When the officer asked for his licence and registration, Finley told him he was late and tried to scoot away.



When the officer grabbed his wrist to stop him, Finley pushed his hand away and “squared up” to the officer.

Finley finally backed down when the officer took of his taser.

He is the sixth Gators player to be arrested this year.

