Obama Is Very Close To Victory In Florida

President Barack Obama, who was re-elected to a second term Tuesday night, continues to hold a slim lead over Republican nominee Mitt Romney in Florida.With 97% of precincts reporting, Obama has a 50-49 lead over Romney in the state, an advantage that threatens to turn his already huge Electoral College victory into an even bigger landslide.



Obama leads by about 60,000 votes in the state. Most of the remaining results are set to come in from Miami-Dade County, a stronghold for Democrats in the Sunshine state.

Here are all our previous updates of the progression of the state:

UPDATE, 7:50 p.m.: CNN reports on air that Obama holds a 52-48 lead on Romney with 35% reporting.

UPDATE, 7:58 p.m.: CNN is reporting that Obama’s lead has slimmed slightly to 51-48, with 41% reporting.

UPDATE, 8:06 p.m.: With 43% of the votes in, Obama leads 51-49.

UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.: With 56% of the votes in, Obama leads 51-48.

UPDATE, 8:35 p.m.: CNN’s John King reports that, so far, Obama is close to matching his 2008 performance in key counties.

For example, Obama won Florida’s Orange County (home to Orlando), 59-41 in 2008. Right now, he is winning it 59-41, with 47% of precincts reporting.

If this holds up, it’s a horrible sign for Romney.

UPDATE, 8:51 p.m.: Obama 50, Romney 49 with 62% reporting.

UPDATE, 9:10 p.m.: The race is tied at 50%. Romney takes a slight lead, earning 3,330,896 of votes compared to 3,329,608 for Obama.

UPDATE, 9:30 p.m,: Florida is insanely close. With 81% of votes in, it’s still 50-50. Romney leads by just 636 votes. 3,519,315 to 3,518,679

UPDATE, 9:43 p.m.: Obama retakes a slight lead, 50-49.

UPDATE, 9:52 p.m.: Obama still up 50-49, with 84% of the votes in. The raw vote total is 3,680,909 for Obama, 3,665,301 for Romney.

UPDATE, 10:21 p.m.: Obama leads by 46,634 votes — 50-49 — with 87% reporting.

UPDATE, 10:38 p.m.: With 88 per cent reporting, Obama still leads 50-49.

Obama looks to be in very good shape from here on out: Only 70% of precincts have been counted in Miami-Dade County, a bastion for Democrats.

UPDATE, 10:40 p.m.: UH OH. Miami Herald political reporter Marc Caputo tweets:

UPDATE, 10:56 p.m.: It’s still Obama 50, Romney 49, with 90 per cent of votes in. Obama leads by 35,880 votes.

UPDATE, 11:01 p.m.: There’s a report that former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has told the Romney campaign that they have lost Florida.

UPDATE, 11:07 p.m.: The Miami Herald reports that Miami-Dade County will process 18,000 absentee ballots tomorrow.

