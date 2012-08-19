Florida Duo Proves How Easy It Is To Score Cash By Setting Cars On Fire

A pair of men who allegedly burned down their own homes and cars in order to collect more than $250,000 in insurance payments have been indicted in Florida, The Florida Times-Union reports.



Prosecutors have charged Gerald “Geral” Roberson of Brantley County and Harold Lee Ragland of Hoboken with four counts of insurance fraud, according to a federal indictment.

The pair was actually picked up by police for an entirely different scheme––allegedly selling cocaine, pot, methamphetamine and prescription painkillers, according to the Times-Union.

Here’s how they allegedly cashed in, per the indictment:

$32,687 paid in February 2010 for a supposed house fire.

$22,565 paid in March 2010 for the loss of a 2006 International 9200 tractor-trailer in Nahunta.

$183,800 and $40,782 paid in April after a house fire.

If convicted, they’ll face 20 years in prison.

Fire isn’t the only way to trash a car to get an insurance payout. One man allegedly drove his $2 million Bugatti into a lake last year.

